TMC claims SIR assistance camp set on fire in Bengal's Nadia, no arrests

The party said in a post on social media on Sunday said the camp in ward No. 6 in Kalyani town was vandalised and set on fire post midnight.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 06:43 IST
Published 24 November 2025, 06:43 IST
