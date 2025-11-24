<p>Kolkata: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=tmc">Trinamool Congress</a> on Sunday claimed that a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) assistance camp set up by the party was set on fire at Kalyani in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=west%20bengal">West Bengal</a>'s Nadia district and blamed BJP for the act.</p><p>The party said in a post on social media on Sunday said the camp in ward No. 6 in Kalyani town was vandalised and set on fire post midnight.</p>.SIR affects vulnerable communities the most, and Election Commission is doing precious little.<p>"A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=sir">SIR </a>assistance camp, organised by the Trinamool Congress, was vandalised and set on fire at a location adjacent to the party office in Ward No. 6, Kalyani Town. This was carried out by BJP supporters," the post said, attaching a video of the vandalised camp.</p><p>The camp, which was set up to provide support and relief to the public, was targeted "in a deliberate act of vandalism, destroying property and equipment," the party said.</p><p>Police said they have launched a manhunt to trace the miscreants.</p><p>A district BJP leader denied the TMC’s claim, alleging that the incident was the result of internal infighting within the ruling party. </p>