TMC men touched us whenever, wherever they liked...hard to speak up even now: Women recall Sandeshkhali horror

The Sandeshkhali horror has now taken a political turn, with BJP leaders clashing with the state police in TMC-ruled West Bengal in support of the protesting survivors.

The political conflict between the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP in West Bengal escalated when the opposition called for action against TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides including party leader Uttam Sardar, over allegations of sexual harassment.

Several women have since broken their silence and come forward, recounting horrific incidents of systemic gang rape and sexual exploitation by the TMC leaders. According to a report by The Indian Express, these women were selected, taken to a TMC party office, or school buildings, and were only released once TMC leaders were 'satisfied.'

With a significant number of women taking to the streets, the protest continued for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday, with the agitators demanding the arrest of these TMC leaders.