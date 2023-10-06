TMC team to meet Guv Bose in Darjeeling on Saturday, dharna in Kolkata continues on day 2

The Trinamool’s dharna outside Raj Bhavan Kolkata, continued on day two, Friday, with the party refusing to give up its agitation till Governor C V Ananda Bose meets its delegation, personally, and offers clarity on the issue of “deprived” beneficiaries of central welfare schemes.

Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, speaking at the dharna site, shared that the governor is willing to meet the party’s representatives in north Bengal, on Saturday. The governor has kept himself engaged in the region, given the large number of people who have been affected by the floods.

Banerjee said that following the Delhi development – where Trinamool leaders couldn’t hold a meeting with the central minister concerned for a discussion on the fund-freeze – there was no statement issued from the governor’s end.