TMC team to meet Guv Bose in Darjeeling on Saturday, dharna in Kolkata continues on day 2

The Trinamool’s dharna outside Raj Bhavan Kolkata, continued on day two, Friday, with the party refusing to give up its agitation till Governor C V Ananda Bose meets its delegation, personally, and offers clarity on the issue of “deprived” beneficiaries of central welfare schemes.
Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, speaking at the dharna site, shared that the governor is willing to meet the party’s representatives in north Bengal, on Saturday. The governor has kept himself engaged in the region, given the large number of people who have been affected by the floods.
Banerjee said that following the Delhi development – where Trinamool leaders couldn’t hold a meeting with the central minister concerned for a discussion on the fund-freeze – there was no statement issued from the governor’s end.
The party, however, is sending a three-member team to Darjeeling for the sake of “courtesy”, and a meeting is expected to take place in the evening. Banerjee, however, made it clear that this team will simply tell the governor of the waiting delegation, seeking his attention, and include representatives of the “deprived” beneficiaries.
The 50-lakh letters, written by the beneficiaries, still need to be handed over to the governor. The Trinamool leader cautioned that he will not move away from the site – though Bengal will be celebrating Durga Puja in the second half of this month – unless the governor offers time to the delegation, comprising representatives of beneficiary-families, of the districts, MPs, and state ministers.
The demand from Governor Bose is a clarity on whether 20 lakh people are being acknowledged by the Centre for having worked under the rural-job scheme. In case the fact is acknowledged, then under what legal provisions, are the funds being withheld. The party also wants the governor to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue for clarification on the issue.