Toll rises to 21 in Bengal fire, 28 still missing; prohibitory orders imposed

The authorities imposed prohibitory orders in the area, restricting public movement ahead of the proposed visit by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP leaders.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 09:12 IST
Published 29 January 2026, 09:12 IST
