Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Two die inside under-construction septic tank in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

It is suspected that they died due to asphyxiation, police said, adding that the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.
Last Updated 20 August 2023, 10:23 IST

Follow Us

Two persons died inside an under-construction septic tank in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in Teshimala in Malbazar police station area, they said.

The deceased, Aminul Islam (24) and Sahid Ahmed (20), were construction workers and they entered the septic tank to remove the shuttering that was set up to build its concrete roof.

It is suspected that they died due to asphyxiation, police said, adding that the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

An investigation into the incident is under way, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 August 2023, 10:23 IST)
India News\West Bengal

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT