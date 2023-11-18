'Unacceptable': Mamata claims BJP's party colours being used for cricket team jerseys, metro stations

The TMC boss said, "I don't have problems with them erecting statues, but they are trying to turn everything saffron. I had once seen that Mayawati had made a statue of herself. After that, I hadn't heard of anything like this. These theatrics cannot always lead to benefits. Power comes and goes." Taking a swipe at the BJP, she said the country belongs "to the Janata (people) of the nation, and not to just Janata of a party.” Her remark drew sharp reactions from the BJP, which dubbed the allegations as a "reflection of a vindictive approach." BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, "After a few days, she might question why our national flag has saffron colour in it. We don't deem it fit even to react to such statements." Lashing out at the Centre for withholding funds for the state, Banerjee said the BJP-led central government is prompt in spending crores on front-page advertisements but has stopped the "due funds of the state, thus depriving thousands of (MGNREGA) workers in the state." "First, I fought with CPI(M). Now I have to fight with the party in power in Delhi," she said.