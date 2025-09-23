<p>Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based company, in collaboration with an Abu Dhabi firm, will manufacture sniper rifles for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the city.</p><p>In a landmark Indo-UAE defence partnership, EDGE entity CARACAL — an Abu Dhabi-based designer and manufacturer of high-performance small arms — has partnered with ICOMM Tele Ltd, a group company of Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), and secured a contract to supply 200 CSR 338 sniper rifles to the CRPF.</p>.<p>Under the agreement, the sniper rifles will be produced and delivered from the ICOMM-CARACAL Small Arms Complex in Hyderabad. The facility, inaugurated in April this year, functions as a local manufacturing hub producing an extensive portfolio of advanced weapons. It aims to meet the critical requirements of the Indian Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces, while also supporting CARACAL’s global export needs.</p><p>“Following the launch of the ICOMM-CARACAL Small Arms Complex, we are advancing our partnership with ICOMM and solidifying our commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make in India initiative. This historic transfer of small-arms technology represents a significant milestone in UAE-India defence collaboration and directly reflects our long-standing efforts to support India’s security requirements and growing defence industry,” said CARACAL CEO Hamad Alameri.</p>.Hyderabad bound AI Express flight makes emergency landing in Vizag over suspected bird hit.<p>Delivery of CARACAL’s first India-produced CSR 338 sniper rifles is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025. The CSR 338 is a high-performance bolt-action sniper rifle chambered in .338 Lapua Magnum. It features a 27-inch barrel, a 10-round magazine, ambidextrous magazine release and safety mechanisms, a two-stage adjustable precision trigger, and a four-position telescopic, foldable stock.</p><p>“This contract represents a proud milestone for ICOMM and validates our long-term strategy to build sovereign defence capabilities in India. Together with CARACAL and EDGE, we are not just supplying the most advanced CSR-338 sniper system to the CRPF — we are transferring world-class technology, creating high-quality manufacturing jobs in Hyderabad, and strengthening India’s defence industrial ecosystem. ICOMM remains committed to delivering on time, providing lifecycle support, and scaling this capability to meet future requirements of India’s security services and export customers,” said ICOMM Tele Ltd Director Sumanth Paturu.</p>