Bangladesh MP murder: Bengal CID begins questioning key suspect arrested from Nepal

Kolkata: The West Bengal CID on Sunday began questioning Mohammad Siyam Hussain, who was arrested by the Nepal Police and extradited to India, in connection with the agency’s probe into the murder of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar, a senior official said.

Hussain was also taken to the flat in New Town area near Kolkata where Anar was last seen on May 12, to assist the CID in tracing the body parts of the Bangladeshi politician, and the tools used to commit the crime, he said. A key suspect in the case, Hussain was arrested by the Nepal Police and extradited to India on Friday.

"We are questioning Hussain. He was also taken to the New Town flat and nearby areas to look for the Bangladesh MP’s body parts. He will assist us in tracing the murder tools as well,” the CID officer said.