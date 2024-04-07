Bengal police files FIR against NIA officials; agency says attack on its team unprovoked

However, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee charged that the central agencies were being used to harass her party leaders and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged that there was an 'unholy alliance' between the NIA and the BJP and the Election Commission is 'conspicuously silent' on the issue.

An NIA officer was injured and a vehicle was damaged on Saturday when a mob allegedly attacked the agency team that went to arrest TMC's Manobrata Jana and Bailicharan Maity in connection with the 2022 Bhupatinagar blast in which three persons were killed.

Jana's wife Moni Jana lodged a complaint with Bhupatinagar police station alleging that NIA officers tried to outrage her modesty after forcibly entering her residence on the pretext of conducting a probe. They also allegedly vandalised her residence during their raid, a police officer said on Sunday.

'We have registered an FIR after receiving a complaint from a woman alleging assault by NIA officers. We are looking into the complaint,' the police officer told PTI.

IPC Section 354 (for assaulting any woman, with an intention to outrage her modesty) was attached to the complaint, the police officer added.

The police are yet to arrest anyone in connection with the alleged attack on the NIA officers who have lodged a complaint with the Bhupatinagar police station.

"The matter is being investigated," the police officer said.

An NIA spokesperson said the entire controversy was 'unfortunate' and made it clear that the attack on its team was 'completely unprovoked'.

The agency made it clear on Sunday that its actions were bona fide, lawful and legally mandated, as part of its ongoing investigation into the heinous crime related to fabrication of crude bombs, leading to an explosion that killed three persons.

"The NIA categorically refuted allegations of mala fide in its Bhupatinagar blast case," agency spokesperson said.

On January 5, a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was also attacked by a mob in North 24 Parganas district's Sandeshkhali during a search at the house of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh in connection with alleged irregularities in the public distribution system.

On Saturday, Banerjee had blamed the NIA personnel for the incident.

"They are carrying out raids without prior information and barging into houses. What would the women do if someone entered their house when everyone was asleep in the dead of night," she said on Sunday at an election rally in Purulia district.

She alleged the central investigating agencies were asking TMC leaders to either join the BJP or face action.

Addressing a press conference, senior party leader Kunal Ghosh alleged that a senior state BJP leader from Paschim Bardhaman district, who had earlier been with TMC, had met an NIA SP at his apartment in New Town area of the city on March 26 evening and handed over a list of TMC leaders to be arrested by NIA ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.