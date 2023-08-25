West Bengal: Compensation of Rs 10 lakh sanctioned for kin of deceased in Mizoram railway bridge collapse

The under-construction railway bridge in the Bairabi-Sairang new line project near Aizawl collapsed on Wednesday killing 22 workers and injuring three. Bodies of four missing workers were found on Thursday. One worker is still missing and search operations are on for the missing worker.

All the victims hailed from Malda district in West Bengal.

Twenty-six workers were present at the time of the incident.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has assured all forms of assistance to those killed in the accident and demanded that the Railways provide jobs to the next of kin of the deceased.