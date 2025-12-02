'West Bengal govt announces Rs 2 lakh aid to families of 39 who died due to SIR panic': CM Mamata

<p>Kolkata: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> on Tuesday announced financial assistance for the families of 39 people who, she claimed, have died in the state due to "SIR-induced panic", including cases of suicide.</p>.<p>Banerjee said each of these 39 bereaved families, including four booth level officers, would receive Rs 2 lakh. Thirteen others who fell ill during the SIR exercise including three BLOs allegedly burdened by "excessive workload" would also be given Rs 1 lakh each, she said.</p>.<p>The chief minister, citing government assessments, said the rollout of SIR on November 4 has triggered widespread fear and distress among sections of the public.</p>.BJP demands audit of 1.25 crore entries in West Bengal SIR enumeration.<p>"Till now, 39 ordinary citizens, including four BLOs have died due to the SIR panic, including suicides. Their families will be provided financial assistance," Banerjee said after a review of the state's 14-year development record at the state secretariat Nabanna.</p>.<p>She added that 13 others were currently under treatment after collapsing or falling critically ill during enumeration-related duties.</p>.<p>The state has also recorded allegations of deaths among BLOs owing to "work pressure". Banerjee said four such fatalities had been reported, and the government had already provided Rs 2 lakh each to the families of two officials.</p>