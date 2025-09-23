Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

West Bengal govt declares Puja vacations in schools two days ahead of schedule due to heavy rains

Normal life in Kolkata and its surrounding areas came to a near standstill on Tuesday as very heavy overnight rainfall triggered widespread flooding, bringing traffic, public transport, and daily activity to a grinding halt.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 10:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 10:24 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkataHeavy Rains

Follow us on :

Follow Us