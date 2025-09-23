West Bengal govt declares Puja vacations in schools two days ahead of schedule due to heavy rains
Normal life in Kolkata and its surrounding areas came to a near standstill on Tuesday as very heavy overnight rainfall triggered widespread flooding, bringing traffic, public transport, and daily activity to a grinding halt.
এক অভূতপূর্ব দুর্যোগের পরিস্থিতি সৃষ্টি হয়েছে রাজ্যে। মাননীয়া মুখ্যমন্ত্রীর উপদেশে এই দুর্যোগে ছাত্রছাত্রীদের স্বস্তি দিতে এবং দুর্ঘটনা থেকে রক্ষা করতে আগামী কাল এবং পরশু, অর্থাৎ ২৪ এবং ২৫ সেপ্টেম্বর রাজ্যের সমস্ত বিদ্যালয় ও উচ্চ শিক্ষা প্রতিষ্ঠানগুলি বন্ধ রাখার সিদ্ধান্ত…