Wife of Sourav Ganguly abused on social media, files police complaint

In the complaint lodged on Wednesday evening, she alleged that through the social media page, users not only "body shamed" her but also insulted her, causing damage to her reputation.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 15:53 IST
Published 28 November 2025, 15:53 IST
