Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

ED attaches journalist Mahesh Langa's flat, claiming purchase through 'proceeds of crime'

ED has accused Langa of 'generating' over Rs 1.18 crore through cheating and extortion.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 16:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 November 2025, 16:07 IST
India NewsEDPrevention of Money Laundering Act

Follow us on :

Follow Us