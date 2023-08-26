Home
Homeindia

What could not happen in 60 years, Modi did it in 8 years: Anurag Thakur

Referring to India’s historic lunar exploration mission Chandrayaan-3 and many central schemes.
Last Updated 26 August 2023, 09:51 IST

Union minister Anurag Thakur said on saturday that what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accomplished in 8 years could not happen in 60 years before him, referring to India’s historic lunar exploration mission Chandrayaan-3 and many central schemes.

“We are the first country in the world to land a spacecraft on the Moon’s south pole. It is a glorious moment for us. What could not happen in 60 years has been done in just 8 years by Modiji,” said the minister for information and broadcasting and youth affairs and sports.

Thakur was addressing a function here organised for the release of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’, a book volume based on a collection of select speeches of PM Modi.

The minister said 4 crore people have got pucca houses in the country and 12 crore women and families have been provided with toilets. Electricity has reached every village, he said.

Thakur said 80 crore poor people received double ration for two and a half years during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, 12 crore people have been given access to piped water in just three years, he said.

“The work of giving free treatment worth Rs 5 lakh to 60 crore people under Ayushman Bharat Yojana has been done by Modji in the last nine years,” he said.

(Published 26 August 2023, 09:51 IST)
India NewsBJPNarendra ModiIndia PoliticsAnurag ThakurChandrayaan-3

