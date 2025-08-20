<p>New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill and The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Lower House. </p><p>A motion to send the three Bills to a Joint Committee of Parliament for further scrutiny will also be moved by Shah.</p> .PM, CM and ministers to lose chair if jailed for 30 days: Bills to be brought in Lok Sabha.<p>Minister who is in custody for consecutive 30 days for an offence that attracts a jail term of at least 5 years</p><ul><li><p>PM/CM will have to recommend their removal on 31st day to President/Governor/Lieutenant Governor</p></li><li><p>If no recommendation, the Minister will cease to be a Minister</p></li><li><p>Upon release from custody, nothing prevents them from being reappointed</p></li></ul> .<p>PM/CM</p><ul><li><p>If in custody for consecutive 30 days, PM/CM will have to resign by 31st day</p></li><li><p>If not resigned on 31st day, they will cease to be PM/CM next day</p></li><li><p>Upon release from custody, nothing prevents them from being reappointed</p></li></ul>