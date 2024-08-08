What is India-Pakistan mango diplomacy: A look at Rahul Gandhi's fruity fracas

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, on Wednesday found himself in the centre of a row over the Pakistan embassy sending him and some other Lok Sabha MPs mangoes.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said the Congress leader has 'napak (impure)' ties with Pakistan.

"Some time ago Rahul Gandhi said that he doesn't like mangoes from Uttar Pradesh. Pakistan Embassy has sent mangoes to Rahul Gandhi now. He should tell what other things he likes. Rahul Gandhi batayen kya Modi ko hatane ka koi naya mangne gaye hain Pakistan se. Pakistan se inke napak rishte hain," he said.