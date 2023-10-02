Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

WhatsApp bans 74 lakh accounts in August

The 'user-safety report' contains details of user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp's own preventive actions to combat abuse on the platform.
Last Updated 02 October 2023, 09:23 IST

Follow Us

Meta-owned WhatsApp banned 74 lakh accounts in August, keeping in line with IT rules, according to the latest India monthly report by the messaging platform.

Of these, 35 lakh accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users.

The 'user-safety report' contains details of user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp's own preventive actions to combat abuse on the platform.

"Between August 1 and August 31, a total of 7,420,748 WhatsApp accounts were banned. 3,506,905 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users," it said.

An Indian account is identified via a +91 phone number. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 October 2023, 09:23 IST)
India NewsIndiaWhatsAppMeta

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT