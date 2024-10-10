When Ratan Tata opened up about love, marriage, and relationships; 'Farewell my friend', writes ex-girlfriend Simi Grewal

<p>The demise of Ratan Tata has left the entire nation in a state of mourning as tributes have been pouring in since the news broke out. </p><p>As people grieve the loss of the business scion, one among them is Indian actress, and TV show hostess Simi Grewal, who is also reportedly Ratan Tata's ex-girlfriend. </p><p>"It's too hard to bear your loss..too hard.. Farewell my friend..#RatanTata," she wrote in a post on X. </p>.<p>Simi Grewal had reportedly in an <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/ratan-tatas-ex-girlfriend-simi-garewal-mourns-his-loss-pens-emotional-farewell-note-they-say-you-have-gone-/articleshow/114100982.cms" rel="nofollow">interview </a>in 2011 confirmed that she had briefly dated the business tycoon before they parted ways.</p><p>"Ratan and I go back a long way. He’s perfection, he’s got a sense of humour, is modest, and the perfect gentleman. Money was never his driving force. He’s not as relaxed in India as he is abroad," she had said. </p><p>Meanwhile, Tata had even come to Grewal's <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ozetTgOHu78" rel="nofollow">show </a><em>Rendezvous with Simi Garewal</em> as a guest where he opened up about his personal life and relationships. </p>.<p>On the topic of marriage, the late industrialist shared that there were multiple reasons behind his decision of not getting married.</p><p>"A whole series of things (stopped me from marrying) – timing, my absorption in work at the time. I came close to getting married sometimes, but it didn’t work out."</p><p><em><strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rip-ratan-tata-passes-away-latest-updates-tributes-pour-in-tata-group-chairman-mumbai-maharashtra-funeral-last-rights-reaction-age-relationships-3226844">RIP Ratan Tata: As tributes pour in, track all updates in our blog.</a></strong></em></p>.<p>He also added that while he often felt lonely since he did not have a wife or any children and he sometimes even longed for it, he also enjoyed the fact that he did not have to worry about the concerns of anyone else.</p><p>In her caption for the interview, Simi Grewal wrote: "Ratan Tata was my first friend in Mumbai. We had both just returned from abroad into terra incognita; both at the threshold of an unchartered world that lay ahead. Decades of triumphs later, Ratan's intrinsic personality hadn't changed: a man with a commanding presence yet a disarming diffidence. Still shy, still reticent, but ever articulate and gracious."</p><p>Tata breathed his last at the city's Breach Candy Hospital at 11:30 pm hours on Wednesday.</p>