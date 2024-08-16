Who all cursed me for lack of ACs in Paris? Modi shares a laugh with India's Olympians

Harmanpreet replied: "Yes Sir, it was very difficult because we got the red card in the first quarter but our coaching staff helped us a lot. We visualised every situation because in Olympics anything can happen. The motivation of the team also increased because we have a rivalry with GB (Britain)." Modi interrupted and laughingly said: "It has been going on for the last 150 years." Harmanpreet said: "We fought and ended the match 1-1 and won it in shoot-out. It never ever happened in Olympics history (playing with 10 men for 42 minutes and then winning)."

Paris Olympics launch-pad for Indian sports' rise

Modi believes the just-concluded Paris Olympics is going to be a turning point for India. The 117-member Indian contingent returned with six medals, including one silver and five bronze. The count was one less than Tokyo and there was no gold in the tally this time.