Who is Bhavesh Bhai Bhandari, the Jain businessman from Gujarat who donated Rs 200 crore to become a monk

The duo was accompanied by 35 others in the 4-kilometer-long procession.

As the couple gave away all their wealth, here is all you need to know Bhavesh Bhai Bhandari, the Jain businessman from Gujarat who donated Rs 200 crore to brace monkhood.

Once an owner of construction businesses in Sabarkantha and Ahmedabad regions of the northwestern state, Bhandari and his wife hail from the Jain community.

As per media reports, the Gujarati couple gave up all their fortune and wealth, and will be following the footsteps of their children to become monks for life.

Their daughter aged 19 and 16-year-old son had taken up monkhood in the year 2022, which inspired the couple to follow their footsteps.

In February, both Bhavesh and his wife donated all their belongings including mobile phones and jewellery in a 'diksha' ceremony.