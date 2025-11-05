<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a>'s vote manipulation allegation is unfounded, and no appeals were filed against the electoral rolls in Haryana, an Election Commission source said on Wednesday.</p><p>"Why were no claims and objections raised by INC's BLAs during revision to avoid multiple names?" the source said.</p>.Rahul Gandhi on 'vote chori' | Brazilian model as voter, CCTV destroyed, lakhs of duplicates: Cong's H-Bomb.<p>Booth-level agents, or BLAs, are appointed by political parties to oversee voting and flag irregularities, if any.</p><p>Gandhi, in a press conference on Wednesday, alleged that the last Haryana Assembly polls were rigged in favour of the BJP.</p><p>He alleged that 25 lakh votes were stolen in Haryana through 5.21 lakh duplicate voters, 93,174 invalid voters, and 19.26 lakh bulk voters.</p><p>Thousands of people associated with the BJP voted both in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, he claimed.</p>