Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Why no objections raised by BLAs?' Rahul Gandhi's vote manipulation claim in Haryana unfounded: Election Commission source

'Why were no claims and objections raised by INC's BLAs during revision to avoid multiple names?' the source said.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 07:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 07:38 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiHaryanaElection Commission

Follow us on :

Follow Us