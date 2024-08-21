Why there is a Bharat Bandh today; how it will impact services, states

The National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations is protesting against the Supreme Court's verdict on on sub-classification of SCs in the quota system, and has called for Bharat Bandh today (August 21). The agitators including SCs, Dalits, Adivasis are demanding a reversal of the verdict arguing that it endangers the fundamental constitutional rights of SCs and STs.
Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has also joined the protest and called for the Bandh.
#WATCH | Bihar: The 'Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti' are observing a day-long Bharat Bandh today to protest the Supreme Court's recent judgment on reservations.— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2024
(Visuals from Patna) pic.twitter.com/LqU9Mixb0Y
Those protesting against the top court's verdict have also demanded that the Central government reject it. The verdict passed by the SC bench on August 1 observed that further sub-classification of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes by states can be permitted to ensure quota for more backward castes within these groups.
Let us take a look at what the protests are about and which states and what operations will remain affected today
- The protesters have demanded that there has to be new Act of Parliament on reservations. Their demands also include release of caste-based data on SC/ST/OBCs in central government jobs.
- They further seek 50 per cent representation for SC/ST/OBCs in higher judiciary, along with filling up of backlog vacancies in the central/state government jobs, and public sector undertakings
At least three political parties decided to voice the concerns raised by the agitating groups. BSP, JMM, and RJD have till now extended their support for the Bandh.
- Hospitals, ambulances, and medical facilities will be available and will not be impacted due to the Bandh called by protesting groups.
- While there is still no official announcement on what's to remain open and closed, the Bandh on Wednesday is likely to impact public transport in select states, with Rajasthan, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh likely to be impacted the most, as per reports.
-Banks and government offices are also functional as there is no declaration from state governments over any impact that the Bandh might cause on such operations.
- Educational institutions will remain open.