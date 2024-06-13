Will focus on strengthening national security, military modernisation: Rajnath Singh

The armed forces are being equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and platforms and they are ready to face every challenge, he told reporters after taking charge as defence minister for the second consecutive term.

Singh also commended the military personnel for protecting the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation with valour and commitment, in comments that came amid the lingering border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we aim to further strengthen the security apparatus of the country, with a focus on achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing," he said.

"Armed forces modernisation and the welfare of the soldiers, both serving and retired, will continue to be our main focus," Singh told reporters.