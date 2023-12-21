Will miss IPC section 420: Nominated Rajya Sabha member Mahesh Jethmalani

Participating in a debate on three criminal amendment bills in the Upper House of Parliament, Jethmalani said, "I have been in (the legal) practice for 42 years. Although the old must give way to the new, there are some parts of it we will miss, sir. Section 420 is imprinted in our minds."

"It became part of Bollywood and there was a movie with Raj Kapoor called Shree 420. Sometimes, we were admonished by our parents, who said 'charsaubeesi maat karo'. We will miss that. This bill must ring in changes for the new generation. It has and I welcome it," he added.