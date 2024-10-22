Home
Without water conservation efforts, society cannot progress: President Murmu

Murmu emphasised the role of the state governments in water management, praising the Ministry of Jal Shakti and minister C R Patil for their dedication to conservation.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 08:59 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 08:59 IST
India NewsDroupadi Murmu

