Won't take coercive step to recover Rs 3,500 crore from Congress during Lok Sabha polls, I-T department tells SC

New Delhi: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Monday told the Supreme Court that the Income Tax authorities would not take any coercive action against the Congress party till July 24 with regard to the demand of Rs 3,500 crore, in view of upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Appearing for the I-T authorities, Mehta submitted before a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Augustine George Masih that since the general elections are going on, the department would not undertake recovery proceedings or any coercive action.

The bench recorded the statement of Mehta and fixed the matter for hearing on July 24.