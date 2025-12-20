<p>Pune: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said the global political situation was like "coalition politics" with constantly shifting alignments, and India should focus on its own interests while remaining nimble.</p>.<p>The minister was interacting with Yuvraj Malik, director of the National Book Trust, on `Diplomacy to Discourse' at the Pune Literature Festival.</p>.<p>"In our country, there was an era of coalition politics. The world today is like coalition politics. There is no majority of anyone. No coalition enjoys a majority. So what is happening is that constantly combinations are formed, deals are struck, somebody is up, somebody is down. This is completely a multipolar world where there are multiple partners," said Jaishankar.</p>.Young doctors free to go abroad, but can no longer say facilities lacking in India: J P Nadda.<p>His mantra for dealing with this fluid situation was to choose what serves India's interests, he said.</p>.<p>"....we have to be very nimble. Sometimes, you are with someone with one issue and with another on another issue. All the while I have one principle -- what is helping my country. Whatever helps my country, that would be my choice," the minister said.</p>.<p>The literature festival has been organised on the sidelines of the ongoing Pune Book Festival. </p>