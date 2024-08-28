Yamaraja, Chitragupta, and ghosts play long jump competition to draw attention to pothole-ridden roads in Udupi

With monsoon season at its peak across Karnataka, heavy rains have exposed the poor quality road projects in the state.

With just a few hours of rain, the asphalted roads are cracking and forming big potholes and when these patches get filled with water during the rain, the people, particularly, those travelling on two-wheelers fail to notice potholes and falls. Most of the time, they escape with minor injuries. But, in some instances, they lose balance and come under the wheels of big vehicles, costing their life.

Here, in Udupi, pothole-riddled roads have become death traps and Public Works Department (PWD) officials have failed in their duty to fix the roads.

Taking inspiration from Hindu mythology and recently concluded Olympics, social activists have come up with a creative skit to highlight the poor conditions of the roads in Udupi city.