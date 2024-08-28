Yamaraja, Chitragupta, and ghosts play long jump competition to draw attention to pothole-ridden roads in Udupi

With monsoon season at its peak across Karnataka, heavy rains have exposed the poor quality road projects in the state.
With just a few hours of rain, the asphalted roads are cracking and forming big potholes and when these patches get filled with water during the rain, the people, particularly, those travelling on two-wheelers fail to notice potholes and falls. Most of the time, they escape with minor injuries. But, in some instances, they lose balance and come under the wheels of big vehicles, costing their life.
Here, in Udupi, pothole-riddled roads have become death traps and Public Works Department (PWD) officials have failed in their duty to fix the roads.
Taking inspiration from Hindu mythology and recently concluded Olympics, social activists have come up with a creative skit to highlight the poor conditions of the roads in Udupi city.
Activists in the costumes of Yamaraja (god of death and justice), his assistant Chitragupta, and a couple of ghosts performed long jump competitions to highlight the potholes in Karnataka's coastal town.
The novel intention to seek attention from road administration officials seems to have worked with the videos going viral on social media platforms.
Credit: letsmakebetterplace (@poojary2024)/X
People are asking PWD officials to take up the work to asphalt the damaged roads to prevent accidents and deaths.
"The potholes on roads under the #CONgress rule in Udupi, Karnataka are so massive that even Yamraj and Chitragupta have arranged a long jump competition!" BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said on X.
"Yamaraja checking road conditions in aadi Udupi !! @YashpalBJP @KotasBJP @CMofKarnataka" said another user letsmakebetterplace🍁 @poojary2024 on X.
Even Bengaluru citizens too have joined the chorus asking BBMP to fix thousands of potholes in the city roads.
"Does this 👇 feel nice #Bengaluru? #potholes #Death #accidents #infra #RoadSafety", said Anil Budur Lalla on X
Published 28 August 2024, 09:03 IST