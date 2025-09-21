<p>Popular musician <a href="https://deccanherald.com/search?q=Zubeen%20garg">Zubeen Garg's</a> sudden demise on September 19 has left his fans and family heartbroken. Zubeen died in Singapore on Friday while swimming in the sea without a life jacket.</p><p>The mortal remains of the <em>Ya Ali</em> fame singer arrived at the Guwahati Airport on Sunday morning as thousands of fans gathered to welcome the artiste back home one last time.</p><p>Meanwhile, several questions regarding the singer's death linger even as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a three-day state mourning and an inquiry into Zubeen's death.</p><p><strong>Initial reports and death</strong> </p><p>The initial reports of Zubeen Garg's death emerged on Friday afternoon with most of them stating that he died while scuba diving.</p><p>Zubeen, fondly known as the 'Voice of Assam' was in Singapore for the North East India Festival (NEIF). </p><p>"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Zubeen Garg's passing. While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead in the ICU around 2.30 pm IST," a statement issued by organisers of the NEIF said.</p>.Video of Zubeen Garg's final moments before scuba diving accident goes viral.<p>However, shortly after the statement, Chief Organiser of NEIF Shyamkanu Mahanta said that Zubeen had gone on a yacht trip with a few members of the local Assamese community when an ''accident'' occurred which claimed his life. He didn't elaborate on nature of the "accident".</p><p>Meanwhile, an audio recording attributed to his wife, Garima Garg, went viral on social media in which she purportedly claimed that her husband had gone with people from the Assamese community to the sea, and while swimming, he had breathing problems and was rushed to the hospital, where he died. </p><p>On Saturday, CM Sarma clarified that Zubeen died while "swimming in the sea without a life jacket."</p><p><strong>FIR against Zubeen's manager and NEIF organiser</strong></p><p>An FIR was lodged against North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and the singer's manager Siddhartha Sharma at Morigaon police station, alleging that they (the accused), as a "part of a conspiracy, took Zubeen to a foreign country, on the pretext of singing but with the motive to kill him".</p><p>CM Sarma on Saturday said his government would conduct an inquiry into the singer death. He also directed DGP Harmeet Singh to transfer all FIRs to the CID and to register a consolidated case for a thorough investigation.</p><p>"Assam Police will probe the death of Zubeen Garg and both Mahanta and Sharma, along with those who were present with the singer in his last moments, will be interrogated," Sarma told reporters.</p><p>There are reports that the singer was taken to a party the night before his death and "we are also trying to ascertain whether it is true", he said.</p><p><strong>Zubeen's wife appeals for peace</strong></p><p>Garima Saikia Garg, wife of Zubeen Garg, on Saturday appealed to the public to maintain peace and not to harbour ill feelings against the singer’s manager Siddhartha Sharma, who she described as "like our own brother."</p><p>''Zubeen will come home soon and I request all to show the same love to him as they did during his lifetime so that he can rest peacefully'', a sobbing Garima said with folded hands in an appeal on Facebook.</p><p>Garima said that Siddhartha was with the singer from the very beginning of his career. </p><p>"During COVID, Zubeen had a major seizure attack and had to be taken to Mumbai. It was Siddhartha who accompanied us and took immense risk to take care of Zubeen and helped him recover," she said.</p><p>''Zubeen never said an unkind word to Siddharth and would not hear anything against him by anyone. Therefore, I appeal to all to let him be with Zubeen in his last journey and not harbour any ill-will towards him'', Garima said.</p><p><strong>Zubeen Garg's last rites</strong></p><p>While details of the last rites of the singer are yet to be finalised, the Assam Cabinet will meet on Sunday evening to decide on the cremation venue.</p><p>The artist's body began the final journey home in Kahilipara from Guwahati airport on Sunday morning, with a sea of mourners pouring onto the streets. </p><p>People have reached Guwahati from across the state to pay their last respects to their favourite singer, who mesmerised them for over three decades with more than 38,000 songs sung in 40 languages and dialects.</p><p>Garg's mortal remains will be kept at his Kahilipara residence for about one-and-a-half hours for his family members, including his 85-year-old ailing father, to pay their last respects.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>