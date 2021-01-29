11 soldiers sick in Texas after ingesting substance

11 soldiers sick in Texas, 2 critical, after ingesting substance

Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Two soldiers at Fort Bliss US army base in El Paso, Texas, were in critical condition and nine others were sick after ingesting an unknown substance during a training exercise on Thursday, according to a statement from the 1st Armored Division at the base.

It said the incident was being investigated but did not provide further details.

The US Army's 1st Armored Division is famously known as "Old Ironsides" and comprises about 17,000 soldiers. 

