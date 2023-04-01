49-year-old Indian-origin man jailed for troubling parents for money in UK

A 49-year-old Indian-origin man has been jailed in the UK for forcing and "emotionally blackmailing" his parents to fund his long-standing drug addiction.

To get money, Daevan Patel flouted a series of restraining orders barring contact with his parents, who now feel "humiliated and depressed" by their cruel son's behaviour, Birmingham Live reported.

The Wolverhampton Crown Court heard on March 27 how Patel "relentlessly" asked for money, sometimes calling his parents 10 times a day, and even showing up at their home if they did not answer.

Sentencing, Judge John Butterfield KC said Patel had made his parents' lives a "misery" by "bleeding them for money" to fund his drug habit.

He was issued restraining orders in 2009 and 2013 protecting his parents from him.

Prosecutor Sarah Allen said Patel flouted the order three more times when he showed up at their home in Bilston, Wolverhampton, and "wore them down" until they handed over 28 pounds.

"He did not appear to show much care to the suffering he was causing his parents and it appears he was of the view that because he was a drug addict, he was absolved of any responsibility for his actions," Prosecutor Allen told the court.

Patel's parents decided to inform police after they "ran out of money to give him".

Patel, who is currently at a prison in Cardiff, has previous offences for dishonesty, shoplifting and theft.

He admitted three counts of breach of a restraining order on January 21, 25 and 27.