Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homescience

On Geminid meteor shower night, netizens share photos and memes filled with excitement

The Geminid meteor shower is an annual astronomical phenomenon that occurs every December when Earth passes through debris left behind by the asteroid-like object 3200 Phaethon.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 20:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 20:36 IST
celestial phenomenonTrendingThe Midnight SkySkyMeteor shower

Follow us on :

Follow Us