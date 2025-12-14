On Geminid meteor shower night, netizens share photos and memes filled with excitement

<p>On December 14 night, as the <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Geminids">Geminid</a> meteor shower is excepted to light up the night sky, the internet is glowing just as brightly with excitement. On this much-anticipated celestial night, netizens across the globe have taken to social media to share their <a href="https://science.nasa.gov/skywatching/faq/#:~:text=Skywatching%20refers%20to%20observing%20the%20ever%2Dchanging%20variety,to%20take%20images%20of%20deep%20sky%20objects.">sky gazing</a> pictures, insights, and even memes that perfectly capture the collective thrill. </p><p><strong>Take a look at some internet reactions</strong></p>.<p>The internet is flooded with funny posts by internet users who probably set alarms at 2 a.m. to witness the astronomical event at its peak, while others expressing when clouds blocked the view. Whatever the scene be, netizens had their eyes at the sky, highly anticipating for the stunning meteor shower. </p><p>Hashtags related to the Geminid meteor shower also surfaced across social media platforms as users posted photos of the night sky, live videos, and more reactions.</p><p><strong>What is Geminid meteor shower?</strong></p><p>The Geminid meteor shower is an annual astronomical phenomenon that occurs every December when Earth passes through debris left behind by the asteroid-like object 3200 Phaethon. As these tiny particles enter Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds, they burn up due to friction, creating bright streaks of light commonly known as shooting stars. </p><p>In an article, <a href="https://science.nasa.gov/solar-system/meteors-meteorites/meteor-showers/">NASA</a> explains about meteor showers and notes that "meteors come from leftover comet particles and bits from asteroids. When these objects come around the Sun, they leave a dusty trail behind them. Every year Earth passes through these debris trails, which allows the bits to collide with our atmosphere where they disintegrate to create fiery and colorful streaks in the sky."</p><p>The event draws attention as dozens of meteors are seen for about an hour during clear skies, and are visible to the naked eye without any special equipment.</p>