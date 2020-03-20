5.9-magnitude quake hits Tibet near Nepal border

5.9-magnitude quake hits Tibet near Nepal border

PTI
PTI, Beijing,
  • Mar 20 2020, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 15:28 ist
Representative photo. (Credit: iStock)

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck China's remote Himalayan region of Tibet close to Nepal on Friday, authorities said.

The epicentre of the quake was located 28.63 degrees north latitude and 87.42 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

Tremors were felt in Tingri county of Xigaze city in Tibet near Mount Everest at 9:33 AM, the local government said, adding that no house collapse or disruption of traffic and communications were reported.

The county government has sent officials to villages and towns to collect more information, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Tingri borders Nepal to the south. Most areas of the county belong to the Mount Everest National Nature Reserve, it said.

In the meantime, nine firefighters and three fire tenders were dispatched to the epicentre. More than 100 firefighters and dozens of vehicles are on standby.

Meanwhile, tremors were also felt in Nepal's capital city Kathmandu and and surrounding districts.

The earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitude was recorded at National Seismological Centre in Kathmandu at 7.18 AM.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at Quilling in Tibet, according to the National Seismological Centre of Nepal.

No causality or damage to property was reported.

Five days ago, western Nepal's tourist hub Pokhara was hit by a 5-magnitude earthquake.

