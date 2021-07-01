82-year-old woman pilot to go to space with Jeff Bezos

Funk will become the oldest person ever to fly to space when she takes part in the July 20 journey aboard the New Shepard launch vehicle

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jul 01 2021, 20:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 20:04 ist
Jeff Bezos on the Crew Capsule mockup of Blue Origin rocket. Credit: Reuters Photo

Wally Funk, an 82-year-old woman pilot, will join Jeff Bezos in traveling to space this month on the first crewed spaceflight for the billionaire's company Blue Origin, the firm announced Thursday.

Funk will become the oldest person ever to fly to space when she takes part in the July 20 journey aboard the New Shepard launch vehicle along with Bezos, his brother Mark and the unnamed winner of an auction for another seat on the aircraft.

jeff bezos
United States
Blue Origin

