82-year-old woman pilot to go to space with Jeff Bezos

Wally Funk, an 82-year-old woman pilot, will join Jeff Bezos in traveling to space this month on the first crewed spaceflight for the billionaire's company Blue Origin, the firm announced Thursday.
Funk will become the oldest person ever to fly to space when she takes part in the July 20 journey aboard the New Shepard launch vehicle along with Bezos, his brother Mark and the unnamed winner of an auction for another seat on the aircraft.
