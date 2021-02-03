After Rihanna, Greta Thunberg stands in solidarity with protesting farmers

Climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg extended her support to the ongoing farmers' agitation. "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," she tweeted.

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

The young climate activist's tweet comes a day after International pop star Rihanna voiced her support to the protest.

Also read: Rihanna tweets in support of India's farmers' protest

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November end, demanding the government to repeal the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

The tweet by Thunberg, who has 4 million followers on Twitter, has garnered over 40,000 retweets.

Farmer unions on Monday announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 when they would block national and state highways for three hours in protest against the Internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues.

Sites of the farmer protest at Delhi's borders have turned into fortresses with the police beefing up security and putting up multi-layer barricades to stop the movement of vehicles. Barbed wire has also been put up to keep off people on foot.

The strengthened security measures at the agitation sites across the Delhi borders come after the violence during the Republic day tractor parade by protesting farmers in which 394 security personnel were injured.

(With PTI inputs)