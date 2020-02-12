Andrew Yang announces withdrawal from US Democratic presidential race

Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who campaigned on giving every adult American USD 1,000 a month, suspended his campaign for president after failing to make an impact in the New Hampshire primary.

"Our signature proposal, universal basic income, has become part of the mainstream conversation," Yang told cheering supporters as he bowed out.

Yang (45), was polling at a lowly three per cent with 20 per cent of polling stations reporting, placing him well out of contention.

"Without a doubt, we accelerated the eradication of poverty in our society by years, even generations," Yang added.