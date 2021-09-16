Australia submarine decision 'regrettable': France

Australia's decision to build nuclear-powered submarines in a new partnership with the United States and Britain rather than buy them from a French firm was "regrettable", the French government said Thursday.

"This is a decision contrary to the letter and the spirit of the cooperation that prevailed between France and Australia," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Also read: China sees 'Cold War mentality' in US, UK, Australia pact

"The American choice, which leads to the removal of an ally and a European partner like France from a longstanding partnership with Australia, at a time when we are facing unprecedented challenges in the Indo-Pacific region... marks a lack of consistency that France cannot but note and regret," it added.