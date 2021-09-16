Australia submarine decision 'regrettable': France

Australia submarine decision 'regrettable': France

This is a decision contrary to the letter and the spirit of the cooperation that prevailed between France and Australia, a statement said

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Sep 16 2021, 07:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 07:55 ist
French President Emmanuel Macron. Credit: AFP Photo

Australia's decision to build nuclear-powered submarines in a new partnership with the United States and Britain rather than buy them from a French firm was "regrettable", the French government said Thursday.

"This is a decision contrary to the letter and the spirit of the cooperation that prevailed between France and Australia," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Also read: China sees 'Cold War mentality' in US, UK, Australia pact

"The American choice, which leads to the removal of an ally and a European partner like France from a longstanding partnership with Australia, at a time when we are facing unprecedented challenges in the Indo-Pacific region... marks a lack of consistency that France cannot but note and regret," it added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Australia
France
UK
Untied States

What's Brewing

Schumacher review: F1 legend brings back memories

Schumacher review: F1 legend brings back memories

$12 million seized as cash crunch hits Afghanistan

$12 million seized as cash crunch hits Afghanistan

E-city accident victim moved to Bengaluru 13 days ago

E-city accident victim moved to Bengaluru 13 days ago

Bengaluru sees 100% rise in fresh Covid-19 cases

Bengaluru sees 100% rise in fresh Covid-19 cases

DH Toon | Taking on SpaceX with our Pushpak Viman

DH Toon | Taking on SpaceX with our Pushpak Viman

DH circulation manager who walked into Test history

DH circulation manager who walked into Test history

'PM gave it': Man refuses to return money sent by error

'PM gave it': Man refuses to return money sent by error

 