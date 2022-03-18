Australia sues Facebook owner Meta over scam ads

Australia sues Facebook owner Meta over scam ads

It accused Meta of failing to do enough to stop scam ads for cryptocurrency or money-making scheme

AFP
AFP,
  • Mar 18 2022, 12:34 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2022, 12:34 ist
ars drive past a sign of Meta, the new name for the company formerly known as Facebook, at its headquarters in Menlo Park. Credit: Reuters Photo

Australia announced Friday it is suing Facebook owner Meta over scam adverts for cryptocurrency schemes that falsely claimed to be endorsed by prominent figures.

Australia's consumer protection commission said it had started Federal Court proceedings against Meta Platforms for "false, misleading or deceptive conduct" in breach of consumer or securities laws. It accused Meta of failing to do enough to stop scam ads for cryptocurrency or money-making schemes, even after being alerted by celebrities who had been misrepresented by similar ads published on Facebook.

Meta vowed to defend itself, saying in a statement that it sought to stop scam ads by using technology to detect and block them. "We don't want ads seeking to scam people out of money or mislead people on Facebook -- they violate our policies and are not good for our community," a Meta spokesperson said.

The social media titan said it had cooperated with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's investigation.

According to the commission, the ads featured well-known Australians, including former New South Wales premier Mike Baird and businessman Dick Smith. But the high-profile personalities featured in the ads had never approved or endorsed them, it said.

"Apart from resulting in untold losses to consumers, these ads also damage the reputation of the public figures falsely associated with the ads," said the commission's chair, Rod Sims.

"Meta failed to take sufficient steps to stop fake ads featuring public figures, even after those public figures reported to Meta that their name and image were being featured in celebrity endorsement cryptocurrency scam ads," he said.

The commission said it was aware of one consumer who had lost more than Aus$650,000 (US$480,000) in one of the scams being falsely advertised as an investment opportunity on Facebook.

"This is disgraceful," Sims said.

The consumer protection authority said it was seeking orders from the court including injunctions, penalties and the payment of legal costs.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Australia
Business News
Facebook
Meta
cryptocurrency

What's Brewing

In Pics | Tips to take care of skin & hair after Holi

In Pics | Tips to take care of skin & hair after Holi

Destinations to explore for a fun Holi weekend

Destinations to explore for a fun Holi weekend

Oscar spotlight on India's rural women journalists

Oscar spotlight on India's rural women journalists

Playing with scorpions and other unsual Holi traditions

Playing with scorpions and other unsual Holi traditions

36-million-yr-old whale fossil found in Peruvian desert

36-million-yr-old whale fossil found in Peruvian desert

DH Toon | 'Taxpayers table household expenditure bill'

DH Toon | 'Taxpayers table household expenditure bill'

Violin a 'weapon of resistance' in Ukraine shelters

Violin a 'weapon of resistance' in Ukraine shelters

Indian origin Miss World runner-up survived burns

Indian origin Miss World runner-up survived burns

In some corners, the war in Ukraine seems justified

In some corners, the war in Ukraine seems justified

 