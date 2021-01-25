Bahrain approves Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

Bahrain has approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, state news agency BNA reported on Monday, citing the Gulf country's National Health Regulatory Authority.
480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis
How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China
Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star
The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing
DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'
Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man
How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'