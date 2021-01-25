Bahrain approves Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

Bahrain approves Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Jan 25 2021, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2021, 14:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Bahrain has approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, state news agency BNA reported on Monday, citing the Gulf country's National Health Regulatory Authority. 

Bahrain
Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19
Coronavirus
AstraZeneca

