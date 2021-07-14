Brazil's Bolsonaro taken to hospital over hiccups

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to hospital on Wednesday to investigate the cause of persistent hiccups, the government said.

The 66-year-old far-right leader had been complaining publically since last week that he had been suffering from hiccups following surgery on a dental implant on July 3.

Bolsonaro was taken to a military hospital in the capital Brasilia "to undergo tests and to investigate the cause of the hiccups," said the statement from the presidential palace.

"He is in good spirits and feels well," said the presidency, adding that Bolsonaro would remain under observation for the next 24-48 hours, although "not necessarily in hospital."

Speaking to a local radio station last week, Bolsonaro had said, "This happened to me before, maybe due to the medicine I'm taking, I have hiccups 24 hours a day."

On Tuesday night, a tired-looking Bolsonaro had complained to supporters outside his official residence in Brasilia about the problem.

"People, my voice has gone. If I start talking a lot, the hiccups return ... they already have," he said.

After being stabbed on the campaign trail in September 2018, Bolsonaro has undergone several surgical procedures on his abdomen since he was elected.

He also contracted Covid-19 last year although his symptoms were mild and he did not need hospital treatment.