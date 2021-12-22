Britain reports record 1.06 lakh new Covid-19 cases

Britain reported more than 100,000 new daily Covid-19 cases for the first time since widespread testing was introduced, with 106,122 on Wednesday compared with 90,629 on Tuesday.
There were 140 deaths within 28 days of a positive case, down from 172 the previous day, according to government data.
Watch the latest DH videos:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics
Why a Chinese company dominates electric car batteries
Here's what 2021 had for Indian wrestling
Snowfall, rain likely in Kashmir from December 26
Young Taliban fighters face the challenge of peace
Will 'The Matrix Resurrections' soar at the box office?
Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch