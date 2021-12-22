Britain reports record 1.06 lakh new Covid-19 cases

Britain reports record 1.06 lakh new Covid-19 cases

There were 140 deaths within 28 days of a positive case, down from 172 the previous day

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Dec 22 2021, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2021, 22:47 ist
Customers are seen inside a private Covid-19 testing clinic in a busy shopping area, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in London. Credit: Reuters Photo

Britain reported more than 100,000 new daily Covid-19 cases for the first time since widespread testing was introduced, with 106,122 on Wednesday compared with 90,629 on Tuesday.

There were 140 deaths within 28 days of a positive case, down from 172 the previous day, according to government data.

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

UK
Britain
Covid-19
Coronavirus
World news

What's Brewing

What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics

What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics

Why a Chinese company dominates electric car batteries

Why a Chinese company dominates electric car batteries

Here's what 2021 had for Indian wrestling

Here's what 2021 had for Indian wrestling

Snowfall, rain likely in Kashmir from December 26

Snowfall, rain likely in Kashmir from December 26

Young Taliban fighters face the challenge of peace

Young Taliban fighters face the challenge of peace

Will 'The Matrix Resurrections' soar at the box office?

Will 'The Matrix Resurrections' soar at the box office?

Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch

Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch

 