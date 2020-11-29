Britain secures 2 mn doses of Moderna's Covid vaccine

Britain secures additional 2 million doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 29 2020, 08:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2020, 09:05 ist
Credit: Reuters illustration.

Britain has secured an additional two million doses of Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, the government said in a statement on Sunday.

Following the latest deal, Britain has access to enough doses of Moderna's vaccine candidate for around 3.5 million people. Overall, it has access to 357 million doses of vaccines from 7 different developers, according to the statement.

"With a wide range of vaccine candidates in our portfolio, we stand ready to deploy a vaccine should they receive approval from our medicines regulator, starting with those who will benefit most," Britain's health minister, Matt Hancock, said in the statement.

Britain
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Moderna

