COP26 Live: 45 nations pledge to protect nature

How climate pledges may, or may not, affect heating
After a week of negotiations filled with grand announcements from nations promising to accelerate the decline of fossil fuels, where do the pledges put projected emissions halfway through the COP26 climate summit?
UN, UK vow to push youth climate demands at COP26 summit
Young people took centre-stage at the COP26 UN climate talks on Friday, presenting their demands for a greener, fairer world to the UN climate chief and senior UK politicians who promised to recommend their proposals to governments at the summit.
At COP26, 45 nations pledge to protect nature
Forty-five nations will pledge on Saturday to step up protection of nature and overhaul farming to cut greenhouse gas emissions, the British hosts of the COP26 UN climate summit said.
