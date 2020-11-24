Coronavirus vaccine news updates: AstraZeneca promises 'at-cost' Covid-19 vaccine worldwide

As the world anticipates the first Covid-19 vaccines, AstraZeneca and Oxford announced their candidate is 70% effective on average. India may see its first Covid-19 vaccine in the market towards the end of 2020 or early 2021, and may be priced at Rs 1,000 per dose. Track this blog to get updates of the latest trial outcomes of Covid-19 vaccines across the globe and news about the leading pharmaceutical companies in the Covid-19 vaccine race.