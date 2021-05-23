CureVac expects Covid-19 vaccine approval in June

CureVac works to boost production capacity ahead of expected Covid-19 vaccine approval

The firm has said it aims to produce up to 300 million doses of the vaccine in 2021

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • May 23 2021, 14:35 ist
  • updated: May 23 2021, 15:38 ist
CureVac's experimental Covid-19 vaccine is given to a volunteer in clinical trials. Credit: Reuters Photo

Germany's CureVac expects European approval of its Covid-19 vaccine in June at the latest and is working to expand production capacity, the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper quoted a company spokeswoman as saying.

Since starting out in 2000, the biotech company has focused on so-called messenger RNA (mRNA), a drug and vaccine technology that has also become the recent focus of the European Union's procurement negotiations.

The mRNA approach has been validated by the wide use of coronavirus vaccines developed by pioneers BioNTech and its partner Pfizer, as well as by Moderna, in Europe and North America.

But more volumes will be needed to boost lagging immunisation coverage in Europe and potentially for repeated booster shots.

"We hope for approval in the course of the second quarter," the newspaper quoted the spokeswoman as saying in comments released on Sunday. "We are working to further expand production capacity with a growing network of partners."

The Nasdaq-listed firm, which is backed by investor Dietmar Hopp, GlaxoSmithKline as well as the German government, has said it aims to produce up to 300 million doses of the vaccine in 2021 and up to 1 billion in 2022.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

I am waiting again: Wriddhiman Saha on his career

I am waiting again: Wriddhiman Saha on his career

Israel's Gaza challenge: Anything could turn to rockets

Israel's Gaza challenge: Anything could turn to rockets

New research records 8 more species of snakes in Delhi

New research records 8 more species of snakes in Delhi

Stress less, heal more

Stress less, heal more

Diverse & inclusive workplaces

Diverse & inclusive workplaces

 