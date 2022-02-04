Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes off Java coast in Indonesia

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Java coast in Indonesia

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 04 2022, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 16:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Java in Indonesia on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 40 km (25 miles), EMSC said.

Earthquakes
World news
Indonesia
Indonesia earthquake

