Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes off Java coast in Indonesia

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Java in Indonesia on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 40 km (25 miles), EMSC said.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Why can’t kids aged 15 yrs and below get Covid booster?
'Rocket Boys' series review: A watchable affair
How the end-Triassic mass extinction happened
'Nirmala', 'Modi' protest crypto tax during MPs' meet
DH Radio | Captain versus Cong in Punjab polls?
Zuckerberg loses $29 billion as Meta shares crash
DH Toon | Hearing 'amrit kaal', awaiting 'achhe din'
How Aadhaar helped lost Karnataka kid reunite with kin