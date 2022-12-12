Eleven people killed in jeep accident in Nepal

Road accidents are very common in Nepal. Credit: iStock Images

At least eleven people were killed on Monday when a jeep they were travelling in met with an accident in Jajarkot district in Nepal, police said.

Among the deceased, seven were from Ward No. 5 in Chhedagad Municipality in Jajarkot district, situated around 650 km west of Kathmandu, according to the Himalayan Times newspaper.

As many as 12 people were on board the ill-fated Bolero jeep that was headed to Lewa of Chhedagard Municipality, the report said.

A team of police officials were sent to the accident site, Chief District Officer of Jajarkot district Anjan Kumar Neupane said.

The exact reason behind the accident is not known yet.

An investigation into the case is currently underway, police said.

Road accidents are very common in Nepal.

The Himalayan nation is mostly covered with mountains and most roads are narrow.

