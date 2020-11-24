EU announces latest Covid-19 vaccine contract with Moderna

EU announces latest Covid vaccine contract with Moderna

AFP
AFP, Brussels,
  Nov 24 2020
  • updated: Nov 24 2020, 18:49 ist
The European Union said Tuesday it would sign a sixth contract to reserve doses of an upcoming coronavirus vaccine, this time for up to 160 million from US giant Moderna.

"According to the results of clinical trials, this vaccine could be highly effective against Covid-19. Once the vaccine is indeed proven as safe and effective, every member state will receive it at the same time on a pro rata basis," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.

