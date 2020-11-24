EU announces latest Covid-19 vaccine contract with Moderna

The European Union said Tuesday it would sign a sixth contract to reserve doses of an upcoming coronavirus vaccine, this time for up to 160 million from US giant Moderna.

Also read: Covid-19 vaccines offer hope as world leaders plan for future

"According to the results of clinical trials, this vaccine could be highly effective against Covid-19. Once the vaccine is indeed proven as safe and effective, every member state will receive it at the same time on a pro rata basis," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.