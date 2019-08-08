False alarm at USA Today HQ on report of gunman

The newspaper USA Today evacuated its headquarters in northern Virginia on Wednesday following an alleged sighting of an armed man at the building but later said the report was "mistaken.

Fairfax County police said they had "found no evidence of any acts of violence or injuries."

Following the initial report, police had dispatched a SWAT team to the USA Today building in the Washington suburb of McLean, Virginia.

USA Today said it evacuated its headquarters after alarms sounded in the building and police and emergency services converged on the scene.

Many Americans have been on edge following a pair of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend which left more than 30 people dead.